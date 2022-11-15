Find the flavors of fall in this harvest grain bowl - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — Looking for a hearty and healthy meal? Chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a grain bowl recipe full of fall flavors.
If you want to leave Thanksgiving dinner up to someone else this year, Makini's restaurant is offering several different dishes for your holiday table.
Harvest Grain Bowl
By Makini Howell
INGREDIENTS:
- 16 oz. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
- 2 tbsp. avocado oil
- 1 tbsp. adobo sauce (from a can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce)
- 1 tbsp. maple syrup
- 1 tsp. kosher salt, divided
- 3 cups peeled and cubed butternut squash (from 1 small squash)
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 cup dry quinoa
- 1 can chickpeas
- 2 cups water
- 2 to 3 handfuls of chopped kale
- Sliced avocado for topping
- Sliced fig (optional)
- ½ package spicy impossible meat
Dijon Maple Bacon Bit Dressing
INGREDIENTS
- 6 tablespoons vegan bacon bits
- 1/2 cup bacon oil
- 2 tablespoons stone ground mustard
- 2 tablespoons agave
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar or apple cider
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh garlic
- ½ teaspoon salt and pepper or to taste
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- Arrange Brussels sprouts on a baking sheet and toss with 1 tbsp. oil, adobo sauce, maple syrup, and ½ tsp. salt. On a separate baking sheet, toss butternut squash with the remaining 1 tbsp. oil, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and ½ tsp. salt. Place both baking sheets in the oven, and roast for about 25 minutes, stirring once halfway through, until tender.
- Meanwhile, combine quinoa and water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook until quinoa is fluffy, and liquid is absorbed about 15 minutes. In a small sauté pan add the impossible if using and allow to cook for 2-3 minutes per side until firm and golden brown, add in kale and put a lid and allow residual heat to cook the kale.
- To make the dressing add all of the ingredients to a small bowl and mix well.
- Assemble bowls by dividing the quinoa chickpeas and kale sausage mixture evenly into each of 4 bowls. Divide roasted vegetables over top, and drizzle with dressing. Garnish with sliced avocado and/or toppings of choice. Or Just toss everything together in a large salad bowl except the avocado and fig, pour dressing over and mix well, divide between bowls and garnish with figs and avocado.
