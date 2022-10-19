The classic Philly cheesesteak gets a plant-based makeover - Makini's Kitchen

Hungry? You can't go wrong with this sandwich. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Philadelphia is known as the City of Brotherly Love. But it’s also known for its namesake sandwich: the Philly cheesesteak. Our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has her own take on this classic.

Philly Cheesesteak

By Makini Howell

Note from Makini: Ok I attempted it, I know the Philly is sacred to some folks and I hope this one does the classic justice. I decided to do it with Impossible Beef as a ground Philly because you can get a good seasoning on the plant meat but feel free to use your favorite brand. For me, in this sandwich, I like the neutral flavor of Impossible. It allows for more flavor to be added to the "meat." I like it, try it at home and see what you think.

Ingredients:

1 lb. vegan ground beef seasoned (I like Impossible for this)

1 tablespoon finely minced garlic

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon red wine

1 tablespoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 ½ tsp black pepper

1 teaspoon coarsely cracked fennel seeds

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon dried ground sage

For the Philly

4 Hoagie rolls

Seasoned meat

1 cup green bell pepper julienned

1 cup yellow onion julienned

½ lb sliced white button mushrooms

3 garlic cloves minced

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ cup shredded provolone

½ cup grated sharp cheddar or provolone

1-2 tablespoons parmesan cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

For the bread, according to Google, a hoagie bun is the traditional choice of bread, but you can use any thick, white bread. A submarine, or "hero" rolls also works great for a delicious homemade Philly cheesesteak sandwich. Slice the buns and wrap them in foil; heat them at 350ºF for about 15-minutes.

While that is working...