The classic Philly cheesesteak gets a plant-based makeover - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — Philadelphia is known as the City of Brotherly Love. But it’s also known for its namesake sandwich: the Philly cheesesteak. Our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has her own take on this classic.
Philly Cheesesteak
By Makini Howell
Note from Makini: Ok I attempted it, I know the Philly is sacred to some folks and I hope this one does the classic justice. I decided to do it with Impossible Beef as a ground Philly because you can get a good seasoning on the plant meat but feel free to use your favorite brand. For me, in this sandwich, I like the neutral flavor of Impossible. It allows for more flavor to be added to the "meat." I like it, try it at home and see what you think.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. vegan ground beef seasoned (I like Impossible for this)
- 1 tablespoon finely minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon red wine
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 ½ tsp black pepper
- 1 teaspoon coarsely cracked fennel seeds
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary
- 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon dried ground sage
For the Philly
- 4 Hoagie rolls
- Seasoned meat
- 1 cup green bell pepper julienned
- 1 cup yellow onion julienned
- ½ lb sliced white button mushrooms
- 3 garlic cloves minced
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- ½ cup shredded provolone
- ½ cup grated sharp cheddar or provolone
- 1-2 tablespoons parmesan cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
For the bread, according to Google, a hoagie bun is the traditional choice of bread, but you can use any thick, white bread. A submarine, or "hero" rolls also works great for a delicious homemade Philly cheesesteak sandwich. Slice the buns and wrap them in foil; heat them at 350ºF for about 15-minutes.
While that is working...
In a mixing bowl add the plant beef, garlic, parsley red wine paprika, salt, pepper, cracked fennel, onion powder, red pepper flakes (if using,) thyme, rosemary, oregano, and sage. Mix all together until well combined. In a nonstick skillet add some cooking oil and meat mixture, and cook for 2-3 minutes per side if using Impossible meat it will turn a darker color, remove from heat leaving oil drippings behind and add to that same pan bell peppers, onion, mushrooms garlic and pepper flakes if using. You may need to add more cooking oil, sauté veggies as you would for fajitas, add the meat back in and spread provolone and cheddar evenly over all of the meat and peppers, and onions, reduce heat to med-low and allow the cheese to melt. Season with parmesan. When ready to make sandwiches scoop a good portion of Philly mixture into each roll and serve with your favorite side. Enjoy!
