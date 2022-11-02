Warm up these cold fall days with a comforting plant-based patty melt - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — Looking for something quick and hardy to whip up for lunch or dinner? Our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a recipe just for you. It’s her plant-based take on a Patty Melt.
Ms. Patty
by Makini Howell
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 ounces of oil
- 4 slices of Deli-style bread
- 4-6 slices of vegan American cheese, or provolone
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 7 oz. Impossible Sausage Made from Plants, Spicy, formed into two 3.5-ounce patties, roughly the size and shape of 1 slice of bread
- About ⅓ cup grilled onion
- Vegan mayo
- Chipotle sauce (optional)
DIRECTIONS:
- Turn your oven on broil
- Heat a skillet to med-high, spread a very thin layer of plain vegan mayo on both sides of the bread and add to heated pan to toast. Alternatively, you can add butter to a skillet over medium heat and melt a tad, then add in 2 slices of bread and grill lightly, on both sides and remove from pan. Place on a work surface, add 2-3 pieces cheese making sure to cover the surface of the bread and stick in the oven under the broiler to melt. Add in the remaining 2 slices and grill until golden brown and well-toasted. Remove from pan and set aside. To grill onions add a little cooking oil to the pan and put your sliced onions in and season with salt and pepper and grill until tender and golden brown. Remove onions from the pan and set aside. Check on that bread under the broiler your cheese may be melted.
- Remove half the sausage from the package and form it into about 3.5 oz patties. Add the sausage patties to the pan. Cook without moving until dark brown crust forms on the first side, about 1 1/2 minutes. Flip burgers using the spatula and cook on the second side without moving until a crust develops, 1 1/2 minutes longer. Remove pan from heat.
- Spread chipotle on the remaining 2 slices of bread if using, top with cooked patties and grilled onion, then put your top with melted cheese on top.
- Slice and serve with chips or some yummy soup and enjoy!
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.