Everett's only cidery serves up apple juice for grownups

EVERETT, Wash. — Robert and Regina Fontaine opened Soundbite Cider three years ago, and it's quickly become a Snohomish County hotspot.
All of their cider is produced on site. They use about 5,000 gallons of fresh Washington apple juice every month.
The ciders are all-natural and gluten-free. They serve it up in their taproom, by the glass or by the flight, as well as in local restaurants. Customers can also purchase cider to take home.
Each of their ciders uses different yeast strains to create flavor variations. The rotating menu features some traditional variations, and some wildly experimental.
Soundbite Cider is located at 909 S.E. Everett Mall Way, Unit A-175, Everett WA 98208. It's open seven days a week. Food is not served on the premises, but you're welcome to bring your own. It's a 21-and-over cidery, and dog are welcome.
