Seattle star Rainn Wilson's worldwide search for true happiness

'The Office' ended its run 10 years ago this week, and the man who played Dwight Shrute has a new show that's close to his heart. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOS ANGELES — He was "The Office" know-it-all on the hit NBC TV show. But in real life, Seattle's Rainn Wilson admits he does not have it all figured out.

"I have a lot of struggles around these issues, around mental health, anxiety," said Wilson. "I want to find a way to live with more connection and less anxiety."

So he's traveling the world in search of happiness, connection, and how to drive a Thai tuk-tuk taxi, among other adventures, in the new Peacock series, "The Geography of Bliss."

What's the happiest place on earth?

"Issaquah, Washington," he said, "closely followed by Fife, Milton. Cle Elum is close."

Just kidding. It may be Iceland.

"Iceland is a really magical place with a great deal of joy to be found there, "Wilson said, "I don't know if it's the happiest place on earth, but I have found an incredible amount of joy learning from Icelanders and traveling in Iceland."

He does love the Pacific Northwest.

"Born and raised, University of Washington, the whole deal," he said.

Wilson stays friendly with other locals who've made it big in Hollywood, including Chris Pratt and Joel McHale.

"We get together. We go to Ivar's Acres of Clams. We take the Bremerton ferry, and we plot the destruction of Portland," he joked.

Yes, the Seattle boy carries his hometown close to his heart.

"I'm sad about those Kraken," Wilson said, lamenting the team's recent elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Wilson may not have found true bliss just yet, but he's enjoying the search.

"It's a delightful show, it's much-needed, it's inspiring, and ya know what?" he said, "It's funny."