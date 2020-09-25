Seattle-native Rainn Wilson stars in new Amazon Prime Video series Utopia

Enola Holmes / Now / Netflix
Who knew Sherlock Holmes had a little sister? The new movie Enola Holmes stars Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown, as the inquisitive sibling to her famous brother. You can watch her adventure right now on Netflix.
Utopia / September 25 / Amazon Prime Video
Want to see what local boy Rainn Wilson has been up to? You can see him in the new series Utopia. The show follows a tight group of comic book fans who learn their favorite comic isn't fiction but fact, and it holds the secrets to the medical conspiracy of the century. You can catch it starting Friday on Amazon Prime Video.
Bonnaroo's Virtual ROO-ALITY / Sept. 24 - 26 / YouTube
A huge music festival is going virtual this year. Bonnaroo's Virtual ROO-ALITY will feature performances from their archives. Some of the bands you'll see include the Dave Mathews Band, and the last concert performed by the Beastie Boys. You can watch the shows for free starting tonight on YouTube.
Fargo / September 27 / FX
Fans of Fargo, your show is back! Season 4 of the Coen brothers–inspired series returns with a packed cast led by Chris Rock as a gangster in a 1950's war between Italian and black gangs. The new season of Fargo starts this Sunday on FX.
