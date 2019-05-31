SEATTLE — A trio of famous Seattle natives performed at the Paramount Theatre in support of a good cause last night.

The third Rainn Wilson and Friends variety show featured music and comedy, with appearances from Wilson, Joel McHale and Chris Ballew.

"I love this theater, I used to see concerts here when I was a teenager. I can't for the life of me remember what I saw here but I know I saw some stuff,” Wilson said. “And I love the great city of Seattle."

Every ticket sold benefited Mona Foundation, a Kirkland-based organization supporting grassroots initiatives that provide education for women and children around the world.

Wilson has seen the difference it makes first-hand.

"We raised $30,000 to build three classrooms and the next year I went and there were three classrooms filled with kids,” he said. “There is no better feeling than to say, 'I'm going to raise this money and it's going to be put to the best possible use.'"

This year marks Mona Foundation's 20th anniversary. In 2018, the organization supported the education and empowerment of more than 400,000 students.

Learn more about how you can help support Mona’s mission.