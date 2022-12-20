Seattle's newest rooftop lounge hosts NYE event with views of the Space Needle

ALTITUDE Sky Lounge atop the Astra Hotel is 16 stories above the South Lake Union neighborhood. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Seattle’s newest rooftop bar is an option for prime fireworks viewing on New Year’s Eve.

Located 16 stories above the South Lake Union neighborhood, the rooftop lounge has indoor and outdoor seating.

"We have panoramic views of the downtown Seattle skyline,” said Alleah Pac, Director of Sales and Marketing. "For New Year's Eve, you'll be able to see the fireworks show straight from the Space Needle, and also just the beautiful skyline being lit up by fireworks."

The lounge specializes in cocktails and made-to-order charcuterie boards. Guests can watch the chef slice their meat choices from behind the bar.

For the NYE event, guests can also enjoy champagne, light bites, and a live DJ.

"The doors that we have can slide open, you can still see, but be covered from the elements on the inside,” Pac said. "We also have these lovely firepit tables outside that we're hoping to be able to use, based on the weather. Those are VIP tables — we have a VIP experience as well as general admission tickets."

Reservations are required. Tickets start at $180 per person.

Astra Hotel is located at 300 Terry Ave. N. Altitude Sky Lounge is open daily. Hours vary.