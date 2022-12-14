Hundreds of drones to be part of New Year's Eve fireworks show at Space Needle

Watch the fireworks, drone and light show on New Year's at the Needle on KING 5 on New Year's Eve at 11:35 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — For the first time ever, hundreds of drones will be a part of the New Year’s Eve fireworks show at the Space Needle later this month.

It’s also the first in-person New Year’s Eve celebration at the Space Needle since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sky Elements, which is a Texas-based drone light show provider, will launch 200 drones around the Space Needle during the show, which will display light formations in the sky, aiming to add “expression and color” to the spectacle, according to the Space Needle. The drones will fly between 200 and 600 feet above the ground, directly north of the Space Needle.

The same company previously displayed a drone show in Seattle at a Mariners game.

The drones will be part of an 11-minute show, which will also include fireworks and a light show, choreographed to music that celebrates some of the biggest pop culture moments of the year.

This is the West Coast’s biggest New Year’s celebration, according to the Space Needle.

The drone show is the latest in several other innovative New Year’s Eve displays that have recently taken place at the Space Needle. Last year, the Space Needle showcased the first-ever fireworks-augmented reality show. In 2020, Seattle skipped fireworks and rang in the New Year with a virtual digital effects show.