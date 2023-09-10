A unique Seattle tradition has been lifting up young women for more than 70 years

The Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team marches on in a new documentary. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — They’ve been a highlight of local parades and celebrations for decades, but few people know the story behind Seattle’s Chinese Community Girls’ Drill Team.

“Like most people in Seattle, you see them, you admire them, but you don’t understand this rich history,” said filmmaker Della Chen.

Chen and her team, including producer Amy Benson and editor Dina Guttmann, are setting out to change that.

“Once I started learning about the story and the history of the drill team I knew right then and there that this was going to be a documentary for me,” Chen said.

“It was necessary that I help on the film and make sure that it happens,” Benson added.

The film, “She Marches in Chinatown,” explores the origins of this one-of-a-kind group.

“It’s the only girl team like it in the entire world,” Chen said.

The squad was founded more than 70 years ago by business owner and community leader, Ruby Chow.

“She was a force in this community,” Chen said.

Chow wanted to help Chinese American girls find friendship and focus.

“It’s a made-up idea. It’s super random,” Chen explained. “The costumes were designed by Ruby Chow’s husband, who was a Cantonese opera singer. And he suggested that these girls wear these woman warrior costumes.”

The precision moves were supplied by a friend of Ruby’s, Seattle Police Department drill instructor, Ted Yerabek, who reached out to help.

“And he offered to teach these girls military drills, American military drills,” Chen said.

Eventually, Chow handed the reins to a new generation of female leaders, affectionately called “aunties,” including her own daughter, Cheryl Chow.

“She’s very strong in everything she does,” Ruby Chow explained in a 2002 interview.

The Chow women have both passed away, but they’re included in the film thanks to some footage unearthed from a California storage unit.

“It was just this amazing gift and game changer for the film to have this footage of Ruby and Cheryl,” Chen said.

Back in 2002 Cheryl Chow said, “The drill team has become an institution. It doesn’t have to have a Ruby Chow or Cheryl Chow. It’s the Chinese Community Girls Drill Team and it’s all of our girls.”

The drill team’s ranks have grown and receded over the years.

“Covid was a big hit,” Chen explained, “They have 100 uniforms that can be filled.”

But the group has never strayed far from its roots as a place for girls to celebrate their heritage and support each other.

“These girls are making lifelong friends,” Chen said.

Chen hopes her film will shine a light on this great Seattle tradition, and keep it marching into the future.

"It’s definitely a story that needs to be told,” Chen said.