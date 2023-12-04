New documentary highlights BIPOC women running for office

Former Washington state Sen. Mona Das is the executive producer of BAWDKAS. The film was recently accepted into the Cannes Film Festival.

SEATTLE — When former Washington state Sen. Mona Das retired from public office in 2022, she set out to help other women of color break into politics.

Das' own path to the state House was unconventional. She described coming from a "very classically" Indian family, mostly made up of doctors and engineers.

Running for office was "just this crazy dream I had," she explained.

Her moment of realization came while she was out for a walk with her dog. Das spotted a campaign sign for U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who at the time was running for state House.

"My dog is pulling and barking and wants to go. And I am standing in front of that sign and I am crying because for me I saw two things in that sign: she was a woman and she was an Indian," Das said.

"I knew if she could do it, I could do it. That gave me hope."

Das said her time in the state senate made her realize the need for more BIPOC representation in Olympia. Since she left office, she's been helping other women of color get elected.

"I ran on the principle that if you're not at the table, you're on the menu. People who look like me have been on the menu for far too long."

Das believes one of the biggest challenges facing aspiring BIPOC politicians is fundraising. Since leaving office, she used her sales and business development background to create an online course that teaches people how to fundraise.

"A lot of BIPOC folks have been trained by their families not to ask for money or to be seen as needy," she explains. "It's really about changing a mindset. It's not about you. It's about we. And it's about what you can do for your community."

Das is also turning her sights to film. She's the executive producer of a new documentary. BAWDKAS highlights eight BIPOC women running for office around the country. The film recently got accepted into the Cannes Film Festival.

Next, Das would like to create more films that highlight other BIPOC women: scientists, community change-makers, and formerly incarcerated individuals.

"Black and brown women are doing amazing things around the globe. We can't wait to find them and tell their stories."