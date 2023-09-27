The skating rink on the south side has big plans for the community

So, let’s get rolling! At El Centro Skate Rink. #k5evening

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The nonprofit “El Centro de la Raza” bought the beloved Pattison’s West Skating Center in Federal Way as part of a planned expansion into Federal Way that will bring a community center, affordable housing, a child development center and other services in the area.

“We want to keep it because we know that the city of Federal Way loves it,” said the Executive Director of El Centro de la Raza Estela Ortega. “For us, it was only natural that we would come out here, and that we would also sort of expand our services.”

At El Centro Skate Rink, the plan is to build a community including many social services. Located on Pacific Highway South in Federal Way, this classic skate rink has a maple hardwood floor that is perfect for facilitating speed on your skates.

“56% of Latinos live in South County,” said Ortega. “I'm happy to say lots of young people of color are coming to the skating rink now.”

When it comes to dancing on skates to the pounding to the beat of your favorite song, they have many sessions for you to pick from, like Latin music, hip hop and even adult organ music.

“We have started a lot of new sessions this fall,” said Paige Mars from El Centro Skate Rink. “I really enjoy adult lives because we have DJs that come in.”

You can also learn the basics of skating in one of their “Learn to Skate” beginner’s classes or learn how to do some speed skating.

But it is not all about skating in this expansion of El Centro De la Raza, the plan is to have a community center and the development of a Mercado “A market” for small businesses and entrepreneurs to sell their products.