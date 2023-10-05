Go behind the scenes of the new Seattle Seahawks docuseries, 'Season of Boom'

The series highlights the 10th anniversary of their Super Bowl-winning team. #k5evening

RENTON, Wash. — As the Managing Director of Production and Entertainment for the Seattle Seahawks, Madeline Down oversees the team’s video content fans see on the screen. But their latest project may be their most ambitious yet.



"'Season of Boom' is the name of the docuseries that we created to honor the Super Bowl 48 team,” said Down. "We started thinking about it back in January because we knew we were coming up on 10 years and we knew that anytime there's an anniversary in sports, it's something to celebrate, right?"



"We started thinking about how do we tell that story because that team is so unique," said Down. "It's gonna be 10 parts, for 10 years. And we're gonna tell the story of the loss versus Atlanta in 2012, which is really where that team story starts, and then all the way through to the parade."



"We immediately knew it was going to be like biting off a lot. We were like, how are we going to do it?" said Down. "Well if we're gonna do this, we have to do it right."



That right way includes never-before-seen footage of the Hawks shot by former Seahawk fullback, Michael Robinson.



"He would literally interview guys on his camcorder and get all these very wonderful interviews, very relatable, authentic things."



But for the series, it was Down who not only booked the interviews, she also asked the questions as well.



"I like to say I'm a cat herder because I was really the producer reaching out like 'Marshawn when can you get here? You know, Russell's people, when can he shoot like, when can we get Cliff, when can we uh, K-J?' That was kind of my big piece when it came to scheduling and interviewing," said Down. "My goal was to include as many of those guys on that team as I could. We wanted to make the team and the people who are part of it really proud that we told their story right. That it came from them. That was our biggest goal was that it felt authentic to them and felt like their true story."



It's a story Down and the rest of the Seahawks video production crew were all too happy to share with the 12's

"Every single person on our team touched it, which is really, really special. And we did it. I mean 98% of it was in-house,” said Down. This was an in-house Seahawks production which that's the thing that I'm proudest of."

You can watch the 10-part docuseries on the Seattle Seahawks YouTube page.