Cheer for men's and women's sports on the big screen at new Seattle pub

Rough & Tumble in the Ballard neighborhood prioritizes showing women's college and professional sports on its screens. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Rough & Tumble has the food, drinks, and multiple TV screens you'd expect in a sports pub.

But what's on those screens makes the brand new pub one of a kind.



"It's just the wild idea that we're playing sports equally,” laughed owner Jen Barnes.

Rough & Tumble prioritizes women’s sports on its 18 screens, meaning guests can watch college and pro games being played by both men and women.

"We have so many incredible women athletes here in this city and none of them have ever been able to go to a place and see themselves,” Barnes said. "51% of the population is women, 50% of the athletes out there are women. At least here we are working very hard to make it 50/50."



The elevated pub food and drink menus are also a tribute to sports equity.

"We've got a bunch of really fun names on our menu, almost all after women athletes,” Barnes said.

The fish and chips are named after OL Reign star Jess Fishlock. Popular drinks include The Buzzer Beater and Play Like A Girl.

Guests can also play pool, take black and white pictures in a photo booth, or sit on the all-season patio that’s heated in the winter and becomes open-air in the warmer months.

Related Articles Farewell to Seattle's greatest professional athlete

Based on how packed they've been since the grand opening, Rough and Tumble appears to be a win. Lines stretched around the block during opening weekend.

"We have a lot of regulars coming in already — we've had literally a bunch of people who've come in every single day. So hopefully that will continue,” Barnes said. "I think it's a sign for what a vacuum there is for a lack of women's sports being accessible, being viewable.”

Rough & Tumble is first of its kind in Washington State and Barnes hopes, not the last.



“You look around here and everybody's just thrilled to be here and it's really special for everyone who comes in,” she said. "It's as special as I hoped it would be."