OL Reign break attendance record in NWSL playoff loss to cap memorable season

The OL Reign said Sunday’s crowd at Lumen Field nearly doubled its previous attendance record.

SEATTLE — The OL Reign saw a record 21,491 fans packed into Seattle's Lumen Field Sunday evening for the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) semi-finals. The team said it was the largest standalone crowd in club history.

"The passion of the team along with the passion of the fans, it's an energy you just don't really see anywhere else," said fan Alyssa Flaherty.

The OL Reign completed against the Kansas City Current. The Reign were the top seed in the NWSL playoffs, while Kansas City was No. 5. However, despite many attempts at a goal, the Reign fell to the Current 2-0, bringing their 2022 season to an end.

“An incredible season in our new home at [Lumen Field] and YOU brought the noise!” the team tweeted after Sunday’s game. “Massive thanks to each and every one of you that made it out today and all season - there's no place like home.”

The Current will now go on to play the Portland Thorns in the NWSL Championship.

The Reign were hoping to make it to the championship for the third time. Sunday's game left fans yearning for more.

"You're watching some of the best soccer in the world. You're missing out if you're not here," said fan Ellen Goddard.

The Thorns have won two NWSL Championships in 2013 and 2017. It's been quite the journey for Kansas City, which finished at the bottom of the league last season.

The NWSL Championship will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m.

