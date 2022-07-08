Sold-out Seattle crowd celebrates Sue Bird in final Storm regular-season game

The 41-year-old Bird will be retiring at the end of the 2022 season, and spent her entire career with the Storm.

SEATTLE — Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird took to the court for her final regular-season home game at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday. Bird is hanging up her jersey after two decades with Seattle's WNBA franchise.

To honor Bird, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is officially deeming August 7th "Sue Bird Day."

I'm SUE-BIRD excited," said Sawyer, a young Seattle Storm fan.

"She's the greatest basketball player ever and I'm totally biased, she's the greatest athlete in this town,” said Jamie Williams, a Seattle Storm fan. “I made this sign because this arena, this street, this whole area should be named after her."



There have been many Seattle sports legends to come before her, but few of them have taken this city by storm quite like Bird. She has been part of 21 of the Storm's 23 years of existence, bringing four WNBA championships to the Emerald City.

"I want to be a part of every second of watching her play and give her every opportunity we can to give her all the applause because she deserves that and more," said Tracy Lemon, a Seattle Storm fan.

Not only is Bird electrifying on the court. She's also made an impact off of it.

"Inspiring kids to have big dreams, and to look up to someone who is just a role model on and off the court,” said Megan Heuer, a Seattle Storm fan. So, she's been a big inspiration to us at our family."

Even though Sunday marks Bird's final regular home season swan song. There's still more basketball to be played, as she takes her final flight in the playoffs, in hopes of another championship.

“I just gotta say, I love you, thank you so much and see you in the playoffs,” said Sue Bird to a cheering crowd after Sunday’s game.