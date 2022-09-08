x
Farewell to Seattle's greatest professional athlete

Sue Bird has changed our city for the better, on the court and off. #k5evening
Credit: AP
Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) looks down during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE — "Sometimes you just have to hail to the queen."
                                                                 ~Shaquille O'Neal

We've never wanted her to leave us. And she never has.

With four WNBA championships and five Olympic gold medals, the Seattle Storm's Sue Bird is the most decorated professional athlete in Seattle history, not to mention the finest point guard that women's basketball has ever seen.

But after 21 seasons, it's what she's accomplished off the court that may prove to be her lasting legacy.

She's given up her treasured privacy to share herself with the world in support the LGBTQ+ community. She's stood up for her team, her city, and for those less fortunate than herself.

And she's never lost her sense of humor along the way.

Following the end of the Storm's formidable post-season run, Sue Bird has hung up her sneakers for good. But we have a feeling we'll be seeing her around.

Thank you, Sue, for more than two decades of great basketball, and for being a pretty great human. We can't wait to see what's next.

