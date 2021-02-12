Gourmet meal kits for gatherings from Seattle's Slow Table

Charcuterie in a box makes hosting holiday parties fun and easy. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Setting out a beautiful spread for a party should be fun - not work. That's the idea behind Slow Table- gourmet meal kits for gatherings - stuffed with all the ingredients for a lavish charcuterie.

Childhood friends and now business partners, Allie Shaffer and Monique Robert launched the delicious venture this year in Seattle.

Prices range from 95 dollars for the 'Mini Crew’ for four - to 385 for the ‘Grand Crew’ that serves fifteen and covers the table with everything from truffle laced goat cheese to jasmine tea-infused chocolate from Singapore.

In other words - you won't find this at Costco.

Each box comes with assembly instructions and tips on serving.

You'll even find wine pairings and party playlists on their website.

“It's really about making things simple, but elegant, easy on the host,” explained Monique.

Both women learned how to entertain from their parents – including this piece of advice Allie got from her late father, fashion photographer Stan Shaffer.

"Make sure everything you put out for your guests is the absolute best.” She said. “So we do take the time in what we're curating to make sure it's the best. We'll search around the world for it.”

For example, a hard-to-find triple creme cheese from France called Brillat Savarin Affine – the showstopper wheel of cheese that comes in the ‘Grand Crew’ box.

“It’s decadent and probably, arguably one of the best cheeses in the world,” said Allie. “It's definitely a coveted product here in the US that will sometimes be sold out on the internet even."

Slow Table is getting a lot of buzz on social media - after all, what's more fun than unboxing a party?

A Slow Table box is actually a secret weapon, a way to achieve that ultimate host goal: To throw a great party, and actually have time to enjoy it.