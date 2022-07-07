Charcuterie, sandwiches, and lots of love at a Poulsbo gas station - Fuel Up

Amazing Graze is one of the few places in Washington where you can get Dutch Crunch bread! #k5evening

POULSBO, Wash. — Amazing Graze is a sandwich shop, charcuterie creator, and catering company tucked away in a Poulsbo gas station. This place was a Subway — but the sandwiches they make here now are downright sublime.

Maybe it's the house roasted meat. Or maybe it's the love. The women who own and run this place are all family — and friends.



Owner Amy Gouldthread and her partner Cindy Santana, along with Amy’s ex-partner Deborah Riley and business partner Karen Schwarz all make the homemade fare, roast the meats, and chat up the regulars. Dropping in here is like visiting a family kitchen.



Amazing Graze’s sandwiches are like ones you'd find in San Francisco — right down to the Dutch crunch bread that they import from the Bay Area. The sweet bread with the crispy topping is San Francisco's actual official bread —that sourdough thing is for tourists.



The massive sandwiches are named for friends — there’s Gracy’s special, a roast turkey with cranberry relish, the Wild Bill Italian, Nana’s Meatloaf, and Kirk’s Kick-Ass Meatball, named for a regular who came up with a sandwich so good they put it on the menu.



They also do next-level charcuterie — you have to order ahead for this, but they're planning on stocking some grab-and-go boards soon.



They just opened in spring of 2022 — but so far doing business here has been, well, a gas.

“This is like the perfect location because we've got all the businesses around us, and the gas station," Deborah explaine. "It's one of the places where people will stop the most."



For less than the cost of a gallon, you can get the best homemade pasta salad you've ever eaten — or one of Cindy’s homemade cookies.



This gang says building beautiful San Francisco-style sandwiches is their love language.



"I put my heart and soul into this and I know these guys do too." Amy said. "We work really hard."



And everyone who comes to Amazing Graze leaves filled up.

With good food — friendship — and fun.

"We're like the Golden Girls on steroids!” Deborah joked.