How to have an impressive charcuterie board at your next party

Au revoir hors d'oeuvres, entrez charcuterie. Martinique Gregg, co-founder of Coro, joined New Day NW to share tips for a quality charcuterie. #newdaynw

If you are having a holiday party, hors d'oeuvres are out and charcuterie boards are in. They are tasty but can be a little overwhelming to put together if you really want them to be impressive.

Martinique Gregg is the owner of Coro, makers of fine salami and the only certified female-owned salami company in the U.S. She joined New Day NW to share an introduction to charcuterie, salumi, and salami, how to taste them, and ways you can pair them with cheeses, beers, and wines.