New exhibit at the Wing Luke Museum celebrates the life of Bruce Lee

At the Wing Luke Museum in Seattle, there's a new exhibit celebrating the life of martial artist Bruce Lee called "Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee."

The exhibit, which debuted on July 9, features digital interactives, Lee's personal 2,800 book library from the Bruce Lee Foundation, and more.

"We are super excited to have this latest exhibition, "Be Water, My Friend," said Joel Barraquiel Tan, Wing Luke Museum executive director. "I think the most important thing about why this exhibition now is the time that we're in. We're in this unprecedented time of chaos. What would Bruce Lee do in this time? I think Bruce Lee reminds us to be centered."

Lee's daughter, Shannon Lee, said the exhibition space feels soothing and welcoming and finds the experience to be beautiful.

On the name of the exhibit, Shannon called her father's famous quote about water beautiful and said it was a philosophy that really informed his martial arts and his life.

"As hard as we all know that my father worked on his physical form, he also really nurtured his mental form and his spiritual form," Shannon said.

She also described the space as a sort of "reflecting pool for his soul."

"He really had such a curious mind," Shannon said. "[He was] so much more than just how he's sort of known culturally. And that's really been my mission is to expose people to that."

The Wing Luke Museum is open Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Masks are required in the museum at this time. Check the museum's website for updated safety procedures and ticket info.

The Wing Luke Museum is located at: