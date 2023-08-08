Evening Raves: Brandy Clark, NYT Connections and Ebey's Landing

Evening hosts share what they are currently obsessed with from music to games to hikes. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Evening's hosts Saint Bryan, Kim Holcomb and Jim Denver share what they can't get enough of during the week.

Saint:

Brandy Clark, the self-titled album Clark made this year with producer Brandi Carlisle.

“Brandy is one of the best songwriters alive,” Saint said. “She writes songs like short stories. In some, like ‘Buried,’ the last lines are absolutely devastating.”

Brandy Clark performs at Washington Hall in Seattle October 29th.

Kim:

Connections is a new word association game (still in beta mode) from the New York Times. Players view 16 words and must find their similarities to separate them into groups of four.

At this stage, anyone can play – no NYT subscription necessary.

Jim: