Evening Raves: Tacoma Porchfest, 'Hijack' and Tin Mine Trail

Evening hosts share what they are currently obsessed with from music to TV shows to hikes.

SEATTLE — Evening's Saint Bryan, Kim Holcomb and Jim Denver share what they can't get enough of during the week.

Saint:

Tacoma Porchfest is the time of year when the whole Central Tacoma neighborhood becomes one large music festival. It takes place August 5 from 1-6 p.m.

Enjoy 97 bands playing at more than 50 venues. The event is free and if you're lucky you might catch Saint walking around.

Kim:

Hijack, an Apple TV+ show starring Idris Elba and set in Dubai & London. It’s a suspenseful thriller about a commercial flight that gets hijacked and how Elba’s character - a deal maker for large companies - helps negotiate to save passengers. All episodes are out now and it's the perfect bingeable show for the weekend.

Jim:

The Tin Mine Trail on the Kitsap Peninsula has an actual tin mine around halfway through the five mile hike. If you're feeling adventurous you can walk into the damp depths to meet some cave crickets. Warning: do not touch them!