'Dreamin' Wild' captures eastern Washington family's miraculous journey from musical obscurity

Donnie and Joe Emerson's dad nearly bet all of the family farm on their musical career. The payoff came decades later. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

FRUITLAND, Wash. — When we met Donnie and Joe Emerson more than 10 years ago they were re-living a wild dream they had as teenagers.

A rock 'n' roll dream that had come storming back to life when Seattle's Light In The Attic Records re-issued "Dreamin' Wild", a 1979 album they recorded in a 16-track studio their father built for them on a farm outside Fruitland.

"We were dreaming basically of thousands of people hearing what we were creating," Donnie Emerson said.

Their father, a true believer, lost most of his 1600-acre farm to buy his sons the best equipment, even turning the dairy barn into a concert venue.

"They probably thought I was crazy, honestly," Don Emerson, Sr. said.

But this dream of stardom and redemption, of faith and family, eventually drew the focus of Hollywood. The critically acclaimed movie "Dreamin' Wild" was shot on location at the Emerson family farm and more than a decade later, we were interviewing Donnie Emerson and his wife Nancy Sophia by Zoom.

DONNIE: It's good to see you Saint!

SAINT: Yeah it's been a while. But I still have my autographed copy of "Dreamin' Wild" from June 11, 2012.

DONNIE: Unbelievable man.

NANCY: That's awesome. That's awesome.

SAINT: In Casey Affleck's portrayal, the rediscovery of this album brought all kinds of mixed emotions for you, Donnie. And I think I saw some of that on the farm. What were you going through?

DONNIE: Unbelievable. I was going through two different paradigms. I was just about to record an album with Nancy that was more like a smooth, jazz vibe you know and so when "Dreamin' Wild" broke loose, that's kind of a different thing.

I was kind of fighting that. I was kind of fighting that because with "Dreamin' Wild" my family is going to get a return on what they lost and it was hard. It was really difficult.

NANCY: You see that in the movie. He had a lot to lose again. It's just something different to lose this time.

SAINT: Some people are wary about having their story told in a movie because that becomes the story everyone knows. How did you feel all about this, Donnie?

DONNIE: I'm an open book. I don't have a problem with it. I want people to know this is not an easy road, being a musician. It was fine. As long as it was real and it was true I was.

SAINT: The best part of the movie for me is hearing a new song you two did together. I want to know more about the song "When a Dream is Beautiful."

NANCY: It was written for everybody, the film, his family, back-and-forth to each other. It's a positive song.

DONNIE: It's not just music. It's life. Everyone has a dream and sometimes they think it's all over.

NANCY: It might be taken away. It comes back.

SAINT: I hope we see you in Seattle sometime soon! Congratulations on the movie!

DONNIE AND NANCY: Thank you Saint!

"Dreamin' Wild" is playing in theaters all over the Seattle area and Light in the Attic Records is releasing a soundtrack album as well as all kinds of Emerson Brothers merch.