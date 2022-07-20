This downtown Snohomish bar also serves up something seriously sweet — pie

Pie Dive Bar is the place for drinks and pie! 🥧#k5evening

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Located in historic downtwon Snohomish, Pie Dive Bar serves homemade pie and craft cocktails in a vintage space. They also serve beer, wine, and spirits.

The creators behind Pie Dive Bar are Alyssa Kingsbery, an award-winning Food Network pie maker, and Hart Kingsbery, a Seattle country rock musician and bartender.

“This is a place to come and have awesome cocktails and have a great savory pie and then a sweet pie,” Alyssa said.

With more than 14 unique pies on their menu, you will definitely find the right one for you.

Pot pies are $13 and come in flavors like chicken, steak, sheperd's, enchilada, chicken curry, and Thanksgiving.

Sweet pies are $9 a la mode or add whip on the side for no extra charge. Customers with a sweet tooth can enjoy flavors including humble crumble, granny apple crumble, chocolate bourbon pecan, blueberry crumble, peach crumble, coconut cream, sour cherry crumble, bourbon banana cream, and key lime.

The big question is, which flavor is right for you?

But let’s not forget that this unique place has a dive bar culture with a "Twin Peaks" vibe.

“If you like good TV shows and you like "Twin Peaks," this is the place for you,” said Pie Dive Bar bartender Rocci Medawar.

The bar serves all the typical drinks you'll find in any bar, plus a fantastic list of house cocktails.

The local's favorite drink is the Black Rose, a rosemary-infused vodka, with Skip Rock blackberry liqueur, and lime

In general, Pie Dive Bar is a place to reflect, a place to marvel, a place to experience people, and a place to enjoy good drinks and pies.

Pie Dive Bar — 921 First St. Snohomish, WA 98290

Hours —