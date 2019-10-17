Walking on Wallingford's popular N. 45th St., you're sure to do a double-take when you see The Octopus Bar.

The octopus tentacle and anchor on their blue, red and yellow neon sign can't be missed. That, alongside their next-level nautical theme that persists on the outside and the inside. "It's like stepping into a sunken ship," said bartender Schuyler Luckey.

Outside, a sign reads Always At Home, Forever At Sea. Even though the bar isn't located alongside the Sound, customers are transported to the inside of a sunken ship.

"It's a dive bar, but it's got a little spice in there," said Andrew Castillo, a frequent customer.

They also have a friendly group of bartenders, and it's a great place to hang out with old friends and make new ones.

The Shipwrecked Molly is The Octopus Bar's most iconic drink. It mixes Deep Eddy, plain vodka, blue curacao, pineapple juice, orange juice and soda -- garnished with a Swedish fish.

Happy Hour: Daily 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm

$4 wells/drafts

$10 PBR/shot of Jameson combo

$2 off pizzas

$1 off shareable items

