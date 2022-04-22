The Dive bar that celebrates family and maritime traditions

Welcome to Ocean Shores' beloved Porthole Pub Bar & Grill – 5 Star Dive Bar. #k5evening

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. — The Porthole Pub is a place where locals and tourists alike come to enjoy good food, drinks, and a few laughs. At the entrance, you will meet with two wooden captains, a male and a female that welcome all customers. Once inside, you will see a mural of The Eerie Shipwreck of SS Catala at Ocean Shores.

“So there's a lof of emotion with that mural right there," John Coffer said. "It's basically just a landscape of the Catala. The Catala was a shipwreck that happened. My mom had passed from ALS. One of the local artists came and painted this mural, so those are actual people who've come into the bar."

For entertainment, this pub has a pool table, golden tee, and a Jukebox. They also have weekly events like: Mimosa Mondays and Breakfast BINGO, Taco Tuesday and Trivia Night, and Ladies Nights with live music. But without a question one of the most popular events has to be the Burger Challenge.

This massive burger includes four 1/2-pound hand-pressed prime chuck patties, a sourdough grilled-cheese sandwich melted together with 4 slices of cheese, all nestled within a 6-inch hamburger bun. Still want more? Add 8 slices of bacon, 2 fried eggs, more cheese (yes, more cheese), a chicken fried steak, a nice hearty serving of chili, a big ole onion ring between each burger, all finished off with a fresh slice of tomato. The burger challenge also comes with a basket of fries.

“When they brought it out I got a little twinge of fear because it looked a lot bigger in person than it did on the picture,” Daniel Dow said.

“My goal as a cook is that we end up with at least one finisher,” Jade Adams said.

Happy Hour is every Mon-Thurs from 4–6 p.m. And that is $3.50 on draft, wells, and domestic beer bottles.

The Porthole Pub is located at 893 Point Brown Ave. N.W., Ocean Shores, WA 98569

Open Every Day.