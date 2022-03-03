Mike’s Tavern is sure to be your favorite road trip stop

A downtown Cle Elum classic tavern for decades - Five Star Dive Bars. #k5evening

CLE ELUM, Wash. — This dive bar is a Cle Elum tradition, where long-lasting memories and friendships are created. Inside, the building has a great old feel, the memorabilia in this unique spot really tells the story of the town.

“It's a very special place, This spot right here has been a tavern since 1902,” Shannon Weaver said. “This is where the locals go if you are 21 to 81.”

The combination of good food, incredible drink specials, live music, and pool makes this tavern a popular destination for many residents.

“This is a Cle Elum staple, absolutely. You got to stop at Mike’s when you visit Cle Elum,” Mark Hopkins said.

"Mike's is one of the first bars I came to when I moved here," Sharae Brown said. "You get to know people, it's a small town."

Mike's Tavern has a big selection of draft beers, 22oz bottles, and growlers that are all available. You can also bring in your clean, dry bottle and they will fill it out with one of their current draft choices. But the locals' favorite beer is MTA, yes you guess it Mike’s Tavern Amber.

For wine, they pick the best from local wineries.

Happy Hour is Monday to Friday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. where you get the “buck off” deal — a $1 off all drinks.

When it comes to food, make sure you are hungry because their grinders are to die for.

Every Thursday from 7-9 p.m., you can enjoy live music from local bands.

"It's a good old tavern and everybody has a good time here," Greg Barr said.