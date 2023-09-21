Meet the Seattle chef who's sharing fine dining through desserts

Jess Wang, owner of hédonisme, uses unexpected savory ingredients in plated desserts and handmade bon bons. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Chocolates filled with sweet corn and basil, or toasted jasmine rice?

They’re two of the new bon bon flavors created by Seattle chef Jess Wang, who’s challenging preconceptions about what desserts should taste like.

"Who thinks of a porcini mushroom in a bon bon? Well, I do,” Wang said, laughing. “Or wasabi in a bon bon? That one's fantastic, by the way."

Wang grew up in Seattle before training as a pastry chef in France and working in Michelin star restaurants. Now, she’s sharing her experiences and flavors with Northwest diners through her small business hédonisme.

"I love what I do,” Wang said. “I am so appreciative of the fact that I'm able to follow my dreams.”

She presents her recipes in two ways: handmade bon bons and omakase tastings.

The pop-up dining experiences feature multiple blind dessert courses, so diners don’t know what they’re trying until the night of the event.

"Omakase means that you really trust the chef,” Wang said. "I do use some weird ingredients, that I will be really honest about that. (But) in reality, we're really similar. I may use a spice that's completely unknown to people, but when they taste it they're like, 'Oh, this reminds me of something I had as a kid.’"

She’s created alchemy with ingredients like black garlic, heirloom tomatoes, and bone marrow – leading to a loyal following and sold-out tastings.



But during the pandemic lockdown, she wasn’t able to serve in person. So she pivoted to bon bons, infusing her savory/sweet combinations into confections.

They also became an instant hit, so she continued the second side of her business after the stay-at-home orders lifted.

Part of the reason Wang makes contradictions taste great is because she’s one herself - a French-trained pastry chef who doesn't eat sweets.



"I don't have a sweet tooth, I've never had a sweet tooth,” she said.



She was always fascinated by the technical aspects of pastry, and whether in a chocolate or on a plate, Wang hopes her creations will open minds about flavors and make fine dining more accessible.

"It isn't just about indulging but it's really about happiness,” she said. "And live life without any regrets. As corny as it is, that's really what I strive to do in everything I create."