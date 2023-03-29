Pacific Northwest restaurants nominated for James Beard Foundation Awards

The list of nominees for restaurant and chef, and the Leadership Award winners have been released.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Several Pacific Northwest restaurants and chefs were nominated for James Beard Foundation Awards in a variety of categories. The award nominees were announced Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum.

Restaurant and Chef Award Nominees

Washington restaurants made several notable appearances on the nominee's list throughout the 12 categories for restaurant and chef.

Rob Roy in Seattle was nominated for "Outstanding Bar," The Black Cypress in Pullman was nominated for "Outstanding Hospitality," Yenvy and Quynh Pham from Seattle’s Phở Bắc Sup Shop, Phởcific Standard Time, and The Boat were nominated for "Outstanding Restaurateur."

Another Seattle restaurant, Copine, was nominated for "Outstanding Restaurant." Aaron Verzosa from Archipelago in Seattle was nominated for "Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific."

Leadership Award Winners

Based in Portland, Oregon, The Burgerville Workers Union, won the award for "Emerging Leadership." The union is an independent group of Burgerville workers and in 2021 it successfully negotiated a contract for five locations in the Pacific Northwest. The contract increased wages, paid vacation time, and in-store tipping.

About the James Beard Foundation Awards Ceremonies

The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit organization that celebrates America’s food culture. Named after the prominent American chef, the James Beard Foundation has presented awards recognizing talent and achievement in the culinary world. The awards were established in 1990.

The James Beard Foundation Media Awards will be announced in New York City on April 26. Chicago will host the ceremonies for Media Awards, Leadership Awards, and Restaurant and Chef Awards from June 3-5.