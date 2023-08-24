Enjoy fine dining and Washington-only wine at Surrell in Seattle

The cozy spot in Madison Valley features fresh, seasonal ingredients with artistic plating. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Artistic food and décor are the ingredients that make Surrell in Seattle’s Madison Valley neighborhood a standout for fine dining.

Owner and Chef Aaron Tekulve uses seasonal ingredients to create dishes that resemble works of art, and the floral and artistic touches throughout the restaurant were designed by his mother – who he calls his “artistic collaborator.”

After doing pop-up events for years, Tekulve found a home for Surrell inside a 100-year-old Victorian house.

The menu specializes in modern Pacific Northwest cuisine, with menus that vary weekly based on available ingredients. There’s a tasting menu with 9-10 courses and a four course prix fixe dinner.

Diners can try dishes like “A Journey into the Summer's Vegetable Garden” - chevre seasoned with lemon verbena, a fermented mushroom and ginger jus, and nasturtium leaves.

One of Tekulve’s showstoppers is smashed sweet summer yellow corn ice cream, which is served in a smoking fog.

Surrell is also the first and only restaurant in Seattle featuring a 100% Washington-only wine list. In 2022, the restaurant was named one of America’s Top 50 Best Restaurants by “Wine Enthusiast.”

For diners who don’t drink, the restaurant also offers a zero-proof tasting menu, with non-alcoholic drinks made to pair with the food.

There are two indoor dining rooms with plush seating and a covered outdoor patio.