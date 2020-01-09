Mon 8/31, Kerry Park in Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

SEATTLE — Kim Holcomb hosts KING 5 Evening from Kerry Park in Seattle.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Traffic Circle Singalong -
Ducks flock to this Seattle yard, no matter the season - The so-called 'Wedgewood Duck House' brings simple joy in complex times.
Rucker Mansion -
Want to have the BEST SUMMER EVER?! Seattle makes it EASY - Summer 2020 is NOT canceled! 🙌🌞 Your staycation itinerary: Paddleboarding Lake Union, hike to a waterfall & spend the night in a treehouse! Sponsored by Premera.
Teenage photographer captures magnificent images of Washington's wildlife - Mason Maron shares some tricks on how to get animal photos.
Stars of 'Bill & Ted' reveal which musical acts they'd travel through time to see - Alex Winter and William Sadler reprise their roles in 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'.
Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.