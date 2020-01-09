x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Evening Shows

Mon 8/31, Kerry Park in Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Wedgewood Duck House, Unreal Estate: Rucker Mansion, Local Lens: Staycay, Wildlife Photographer Mason Maron,
Credit: KING 5
Kim Holcomb at Kerry Park in Seattle

SEATTLE — Kim Holcomb hosts KING 5 Evening from Kerry Park in Seattle.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Traffic Circle Singalong -

Ducks flock to this Seattle yard, no matter the season - The so-called 'Wedgewood Duck House' brings simple joy in complex times.

Rucker Mansion

Want to have the BEST SUMMER EVER?! Seattle makes it EASY - Summer 2020 is NOT canceled! 🙌🌞 Your staycation itinerary: Paddleboarding Lake Union,  hike to a waterfall & spend the night in a treehouse!  Sponsored by Premera.

Teenage photographer captures magnificent images of Washington's wildlife - Mason Maron shares some tricks on how to get animal photos.

Stars of 'Bill & Ted' reveal which musical acts they'd travel through time to see - Alex Winter and William Sadler reprise their roles in 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'.

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.