Historic Rucker Mansion in Everett hits the market for the first time in 23 years

EVERETT, Wash. — Perched high on a hill overlooking Everett, you'll find a home for sale that's the definition of stately.
"The grandeur, the architecture, the attention to detail in terms of the craftsmanship is really remarkable," said Bob Kerr.
Built for $40,000 by timber tycoon brothers Wyatt and Bethel Rucker, the Rucker Mansion stands almost unchanged since it was completed in 1905.
When Bob and Brenda Kerr first saw the home in 1997, it didn't take long for the then newlyweds to say 'I do' to the house too.
"This showed up on a real estate magazine the same week that we talked about it. Came up here on Sunday, saw it, bought it on Monday," said Bob.
Sitting on nearly three acres, the 10 thousand square-foot house has 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and more history than most homes in the Northwest.
"There's a large shower in the downstairs and during prohibition, they had a big prohibition party here and they were taking all the alcohol and dumping it down the drain," said Brenda.
The Kerr's spent much of their 23 years in the homemaking renovations that fit the period it was built in.
"The last remodel was the master bath that we're pretty proud of. We spent a great deal of time and energy making sure it was just right," said Bob.
Brenda added, "One of the things I like so much about the kitchen is the French range,” she said. "The refrigerator is just a large armoire looking."
"The smoking room I think is unique. It's got quiet quarry granite with a fireplace and arch on both sides of it. The woodwork in there is Birdseye Maple and Honduran mahogany."
And did we mention the home even comes with its own ballroom?
"There are so many entertaining opportunities. Who has a ballroom? You can have so many great parties here." said Britt Wibmer, co-listing agent for Realogics Sotheby's International Real Estate.
The mansion is such a part of the city's history it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.
"The last time this house sold was 22 years ago and it typically comes up every generation or two, so it's really a rare opportunity for someone wanting a truly historic house," said Brad Vancour, co-listing agent for Realogics Sotheby's International Real Estate.
It may be a house steeped in history, but Brenda and Bob hope the future owner of Rucker Mansion will make as many memories as they did.
"We just want to hand it off to another buyer that will love it like we do," said Brenda.
The Rucker Mansion is for sale for 3.5 million dollars.
