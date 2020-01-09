Historic Rucker Mansion in Everett hits the market for the first time in 23 years

EVERETT, Wash. — Perched high on a hill overlooking Everett, you'll find a home for sale that's the definition of stately.



"The grandeur, the architecture, the attention to detail in terms of the craftsmanship is really remarkable," said Bob Kerr.



Built for $40,000 by timber tycoon brothers Wyatt and Bethel Rucker, the Rucker Mansion stands almost unchanged since it was completed in 1905.



When Bob and Brenda Kerr first saw the home in 1997, it didn't take long for the then newlyweds to say 'I do' to the house too.



"This showed up on a real estate magazine the same week that we talked about it. Came up here on Sunday, saw it, bought it on Monday," said Bob.



Sitting on nearly three acres, the 10 thousand square-foot house has 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and more history than most homes in the Northwest.



"There's a large shower in the downstairs and during prohibition, they had a big prohibition party here and they were taking all the alcohol and dumping it down the drain," said Brenda.



The Kerr's spent much of their 23 years in the homemaking renovations that fit the period it was built in.



"The last remodel was the master bath that we're pretty proud of. We spent a great deal of time and energy making sure it was just right," said Bob.



Brenda added, "One of the things I like so much about the kitchen is the French range,” she said. "The refrigerator is just a large armoire looking."

