Seattle neighbors in harmony

They've shared a song for more than 150 nights in a row.

SEATTLE — When times are tough, a song can heal the heart. And there's a whole lot of healing at the corner of 16th Avenue and 68th Street in Ravenna.

Resident Mike Massengill said, "Releases something to get us some joy, and that's really special."

"Oh, it's oxygen," neighbor Lynn Terpstra agreed.

Ever since the world turned upside down in March, the residents of this tight-knit Seattle neighborhood have found comfort in coming together while staying safely apart.

"It gives people a genuine opportunity to be neighborly and to be inclusive," Terpstra said.

Every. Single. Night.

Terpstra said, "8:30, you see people gathering."

They venture up the sidewalk, and to the edges of their yards, just to sing.

"Some of them we'd never met before," Massengill said, "We don't have any practice. We do it one time, one time only."

Massengill and Terpstra helped get the whole thing started.

"I'll find the songs and send out the announcement sometime during the day, what the song's going to be and what the lyrics are," Massengill said.

He's no musician.

"I can play a stereo," he joked.

But he relishes the chance to create these nightly soundtracks of joy. And joining together.

Massengill said, "When we have a song that reflects where we are as a country or as a state or where we are with the pandemic, then it's really very moving."

Music can touch the soul.

"Gives a little bit of a sense of humanity and connection with other people at times that are really difficult for many people," Terpstra said.

They may stand six feet apart but, in this moment, they're completely connected.