Stars of 'Bill & Ted' reveal which musical acts they'd travel through time to see

Alex Winter and William Sadler reprise their roles in 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'

SEATTLE — More than three decades after they helped make the phrase “Party on, dude” a permanent part of pop culture, Bill and Ted are back in theaters.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprise their memorable roles in Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to Winter and co-star William Sadler (who plays the Grim Reaper) about reuniting, slipping into their old characters, and the music that makes them rock on.

HOLCOMB: "Can you just describe to me what that moment was like the first time the director starts rolling and you and Keanu are back in those roles?"



WINTER: "The very first shot we shot as Bill and Ted was in the phone booth, with the Circuits of Time phone book, and it was not done intentionally but it was actually a very smart way to kind of re-ground us, because it was very strange to find ourselves back in the booth again (laughs.) The same booth, the same phone book, it really was like a time warp in that way. It was really, really fun and very sweet. And it was a really lovely reunion, we got to work with Bill Sadler again and that was just unbelievably rewarding and fun."

HOLCOMB: "Bill, what did you slip into most naturally - Death's makeup or accent?"



SADLER: "The accent. The accent is the part that I fall into easily. The makeup takes three hours, and the makeup helps but the accent just sort of takes over for me."

HOLCOMB: "If you could travel back in time anywhere, which musician would you go back to see live?"

WINTER: "I'd love to have seen The Beatles in Hamburg, I would love to have seen Coltrane live in the late '60's, or Miles Davis around Bitches Brew. But honestly I could do this for days. (laughs)”

SADLER: "I'd love to sit in a night club and listen to Billie Holiday when she was at the top of her game. You're right, we could do this game all night."



HOLCOMB: "There is a message in this movie - 'Sometimes things don't make sense until the end of the story.' Is this the end of the story or do you think we'll revisit Bill and Ted in another quarter century?"



WINTER: "Look, we never make these things thinking we're going to make more of them. That has been the case with all three. So, who knows. All of our energies are on making sure that this gets out to the public safely and well and hopefully it puts a smile on their face. Beyond that, I have no idea."