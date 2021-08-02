Upcoming Seattle-area events to round out your summer

Summer isn't over yet! We put together a list of a few events happening in the Seattle area to help you make the most of what's left of this sunny summer.
Be sure to check websites or call ahead for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 guidelines. Events are in alphabetical order.
Bellevue Beats
- Locations vary
- Noon-1 p.m. Wednesdays, through Sept. 8
- bellevuedowntown.com/events/bellevue-beats
Dinosaur Discovery
- Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle
- 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, through Sept. 6
- zoo.org/dinosaurs
Edmonds Arts Festival
- Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 27-28 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29
- edmondsartsfestival.com
GreenStage Shakespeare in the Park
- Locations vary
- Times vary, through Aug. 14
- greenstage.org
In the Spirit Arts Market & Northwest Native Festival
- Tacoma Museum District, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7
- washingtonhistory.org/event/in-the-spirit-festival
Phinney Food Truck Fridays
- Phinney Center Upper Parking Lot, 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle
- 4-8 p.m. Fridays, through Aug. 27
- phinneycenter.org/food-trucks
Movies at Marymoor (Note: Sells out fast!)
- Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Pkwy. N.E., Redmond
- Time and dates vary, through Aug. 26
- epiceap.com/movies-at-marymoor
Summer Outdoor Movie Series at Peddler Brewing Co.
- Peddler Brewing Co., 1514 N.W. Leary Way, Seattle
- 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Aug. 26
- peddlerbrewing.com
Theatre 22 Presents: Alice in Wonderland
- Volunteer Park, 1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle
- 7 p.m. Aug. 5-7
- theatre22.org