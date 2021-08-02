x
Events

Upcoming Seattle-area events to round out your summer

Soak up the remaining weeks of summer with these family-friendly events happening in and around Seattle. 😎
Credit: KING-TV
An animatronic dinosaur in action at Woodland Park Zoo.

Summer isn't over yet! We put together a list of a few events happening in the Seattle area to help you make the most of what's left of this sunny summer.

Be sure to check websites or call ahead for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 guidelines. Events are in alphabetical order.

Bellevue Beats

Dinosaur Discovery

  • Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle
  • 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, through Sept. 6
  • zoo.org/dinosaurs

Edmonds Arts Festival

  • Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds
  • 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 27-28 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29
  • edmondsartsfestival.com

GreenStage Shakespeare in the Park

In the Spirit Arts Market & Northwest Native Festival

Phinney Food Truck Fridays

Movies at Marymoor (Note: Sells out fast!)

Summer Outdoor Movie Series at Peddler Brewing Co.

  • Peddler Brewing Co., 1514 N.W. Leary Way, Seattle
  • 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Aug. 26
  • peddlerbrewing.com

Theatre 22 Presents: Alice in Wonderland

  • Volunteer Park, 1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle
  • 7 p.m. Aug. 5-7
  • theatre22.org

