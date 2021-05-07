Walk among dinosaurs at Woodland Park Zoo

The Jurassic Period is back and bigger than ever at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo. Dinosaur Discovery brings together 20 life-sized dinos, created by special effects wizard "Dino" Don Lessem, who has served as a consultant to Steven Spielberg on his Jurassic Park movies. In fact, several of the animatronic wonders in this outdoor exhibit were featured in the films.
Tickets can be purchased inside the zoo for an additional $5.00 for general admission ticket holders and $4.00 for zoo members. The dinosaurs will remain on display until September.
