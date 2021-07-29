x
Enjoy these farmers markets throughout the Puget Sound

Spend the remainder of summer strolling markets and enjoying the sunshine while supporting local businesses. It's a win-win! ☀️💐
Credit: Anne Erickson KING5 Evening
Late season bounty at Olympia Farmers Market.

The Puget Sound is blessed with a bounty of both seasonal and year-round farmers markets. To help you plan your next visit, we put together this handy guide.

Be sure to check websites or call ahead for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 guidelines. Markets are in alphabetical order.

Auburn Farmers Market

Ballard Farmers Market

Bellevue Farmers Market

Burien Farmers Market

Capitol Hill Neighborhood Farmers Market

City Hall Farmers Market

Crossroads Farmers Market

Des Moines Farmers Market

  • 9-10 a.m. (seniors), 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (public) Saturdays, through Sept. 25
  • 22625 Dock Ave. S., Des Moines
  • dmfm.org

Federal Way Farmers Market

First Hill Farmers Market

Fremont Sunday Market

Gig Harbor Farmers Market

Issaquah Farmers Market

Juanita Friday Market

Kirkland Wednesday Market

Lake City Neighborhood Farmers Market

Lakewood Farmers Market

Madrona Farmers Market

Magnolia Neighborhood Farmers Market

Maple Valley Farmers Market

Mercer Island Farmers Market

North Bend Farmers Market

Olympia Farmers Market

Proctor Farmers Market

Queen Anne Farmers Market

  • 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 14
  • W. Crockett St. and Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle
  • qafm.org

Redmond Saturday Market

Renton Farmers Market

Sammamish Farmers Market

Snohomish Farmers Market

South Lake Union Farmers Market

South Lake Union Saturday Market

  • 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 18
  • Ninth Ave. and Denny Way, Seattle
  • slumarket.com

Tacoma Sunday Market    

University District Neighborhood Farmers Market

Wallingford Farmers Market

West Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Market

Woodinville Farmers Market