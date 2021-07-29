Enjoy these farmers markets throughout the Puget Sound

The Puget Sound is blessed with a bounty of both seasonal and year-round farmers markets. To help you plan your next visit, we put together this handy guide.
Be sure to check websites or call ahead for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 guidelines. Markets are in alphabetical order.
Auburn Farmers Market
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 19
- 1140 Auburn Way S., Auburn
- auburnwa.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=11470638&pageId=12529317
Ballard Farmers Market
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, year-round
- N.W. Market St. and 22nd Ave. N.W., Seattle
- sfmamarkets.com/visit-ballard-farmers-market
Bellevue Farmers Market
- 3-7 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 7
- 1717 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue
- bellevuefarmersmarket.org
Burien Farmers Market
- 10 a.m.-11 a.m. (seniors), 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (public) Thursdays, through Oct.
- 480 S.W. 152nd St., Burien
- discoverburien.org/new-page-2
Capitol Hill Neighborhood Farmers Market
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays, year-round
- E. Denny Way between Broadway & 10th Ave. E., Seattle
- seattlefarmersmarkets.org/chfm
City Hall Farmers Market
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 17-Sept. 28
- 600 Fourth Ave., Seattle
- pikeplacemarket.org/farmers-market
Crossroads Farmers Market
- 11:30-noon (ages 60+ and high-risk customers), noon-6 p.m. (public) Tuesdays, through Sept.
- 15600 N.E. Eighth St., Bellevue
- crossroadsbellevue.com/music-events/farmers-market
Des Moines Farmers Market
- 9-10 a.m. (seniors), 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (public) Saturdays, through Sept. 25
- 22625 Dock Ave. S., Des Moines
- dmfm.org
Federal Way Farmers Market
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 30
- 1201 S. 320th St., Federal Way
- federalwayfarmersmarket.com
First Hill Farmers Market
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 6- Sept. 24
- Ninth Ave. & University St., Seattle
- pikeplacemarket.org/farmers-market
Fremont Sunday Market
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays, year-round
- 3410 Evanston Ave. N., Seattle
- fremontmarket.com
Gig Harbor Farmers Market
- 1-7 p.m. (1-6 p.m. in Sept.) Thursdays, through Sept. 9
- 3211 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor
- waterfrontfarmersmarket.org
Issaquah Farmers Market
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m.Saturdays, through Sept. 25
- 1730 10th Ave. N.W., Issaquah
- issaquahwa.gov/778/Farmers-Market
Juanita Friday Market
- 3-7 p.m. Fridays, through Sept.
- 9703 N.E. Juanita Dr., Kirkland
- kirklandwa.gov/Government/Departments/Parks-and-Community-Services/Special-Event-Services/Juanita-Friday-Market
Kirkland Wednesday Market
- 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, through Sept.
- 25 Lakeshore Plaza, Kirkland
- kirklandmarket.org
Lake City Neighborhood Farmers Market
- 3-7 p.m. Thursdays, through Sept. 23
- N.E. 125th St. & 28th Ave. N.E., Seattle
- seattlefarmersmarkets.org/lcfm
Lakewood Farmers Market
- 2-6:30 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 24
- 8714 87th Ave. S.W., Lakewood
- cityoflakewood.us/lakewood-farmers-market
Madrona Farmers Market
- 3-7 p.m. Fridays, through mid-October
- Martin Luther King Jr. Way and E. Union St., Seattle
- sfmamarkets.com/madrona-farmers-market
Magnolia Neighborhood Farmers Market
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 25
- 33rd Ave W. & W. McGraw St., Seattle
- seattlefarmersmarkets.org/mfm
Maple Valley Farmers Market
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 25
- 25719 Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd. S.E., Maple Valley
- maplevalleyfarmersmarket.com
Mercer Island Farmers Market
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 26
- 7700 S.E. 32nd St., Mercer Island
- mifarmersmarket.org
North Bend Farmers Market
- 4-8 p.m. Thursdays, through Sept. 9
- 400 S.E. Orchard Dr., North Bend
- siviewpark.org/farmers-market.phtml
Olympia Farmers Market
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thurs.-Sun, through Oct.
- 700 Capitol Way N., Olympia
- olympiafarmersmarket.com
Proctor Farmers Market
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 18
- N. 27th St. & N. Proctor St., Tacoma
- proctorfarmersmarket.com
Queen Anne Farmers Market
- 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 14
- W. Crockett St. and Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle
- qafm.org
Redmond Saturday Market
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 30
- 9900 Willows Rd. N.E., Redmond
- redmondsaturdaymarket.org
Renton Farmers Market
- 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Sept.
- S. Third and Logan Ave. S., Renton
- rentonfarmersmarket.com
Sammamish Farmers Market
- 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, through Sept.
- 704 228th Ave. N.E. #123, Sammamish
- sammamishfarmersmarket.org
Snohomish Farmers Market
- 3-7 p.m. Thursdays, through Sept.
- Cedar Ave. & Pearl St., Snohomish
- snohomishfarmersmarket.org
South Lake Union Farmers Market
- 10 a.m.- 2p.m. Thursdays, through Sept. 30
- 426 Terry Ave. N., Seattle
- pikeplacemarket.org/farmers-market
South Lake Union Saturday Market
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 18
- Ninth Ave. and Denny Way, Seattle
- slumarket.com
Tacoma Sunday Market
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 26
- 3700 S. Park Ave., Tacoma
- tacomasundaymarket.com
University District Neighborhood Farmers Market
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m. year-round
- University Way N.E. & 52nd St., Seattle
- seattlefarmersmarkets.org/udfm
Wallingford Farmers Market
- 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, through late Sept.
- Meridian Ave. N. & N. 50th St., Seattle
- sfmamarkets.com/visit-wallingford-farmers-market
West Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Market
- 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Sundays, year-round
- California Ave. S.W. & S.W. Alaska St., Seattle
- seattlefarmersmarkets.org/wsfm
Woodinville Farmers Market
- 9 a.m.- 3p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 25
- 13680 N.E. 175th St., Woodinville
- woodinvillefarmersmarket.com