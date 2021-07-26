How to participate in and watch the 2021 hybrid Seafair festival

The popular summer festival will have event-themed activities on its website and KONG will feature two Seafair specials on August 7.

SEATTLE — The pandemic has put a halt to the usual bustling, in-person Seafair festival, but the tradition lives on through a hybrid version event organizers have put together.

The Seafair site has a variety of activities that can be done to keep the festival alive from the comfort of your own home. Check out their site for videos, projects and other ideas to help you celebrate the Summer 4th, the Milk Carton Derby, the Alaska Airlines Torchlight Parade, the Boeing Air Show, and HomeStreet Bank Cup. Tune in to KONG TV on August 7 at 8 p.m. to watch Seafair Salutes the 75th Anniversary of the Blue Angels, followed by the KING 5 Seafair Special, Classic Thunder.

Seafair will also host a variety of live and virtual Seattle Fleet Week and Boeing Maritime activities August 2-6. Check out ship tours, interviews with crews, live SARS demonstration on the Seattle waterfront, Navy Band performances and so much more. The Seafair site will feature new links to explore every morning that week.

Those looking to get out and stretch their legs can participate in the Seafair Triathlon July 25 and the Torchlight Run July 31.