'Wintery precipitation' possible Sunday night in western Washington lowlands

Snow levels are expected to drop to 500 to 1,000 feet from Seattle northward on Sunday night as a system moves through western Washington.

SEATTLE — The lowlands in north and central Puget Sound could see some “wintery precipitation” Sunday night and Monday morning with snow levels forecasted to drop as low as 500 feet, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The first of two fronts will move in Friday night, and snow levels could drop as low as 1,000 feet over the foothills and the Northwest Interior. Those areas could see a rain/snow mix before it turns to just rain Saturday morning.

The mountains could see 3 to 6 inches of snow on Saturday.

The stronger of those two systems is expected to move through the region Sunday night into Monday, which NWS forecasters said has the best chance of seeing snowflakes.

Snow levels are expected to drop to 500 to 1,000 feet from Seattle northward over the interior when precipitation is expected to start late Sunday night. However, snow levels will rise to at least 1,500 feet from about Everett southward Monday morning, alleviating the threat of lowland snow.

More snow is expected in the mountains with this system than Saturday’s, according to the NWS.

Another system arrives Tuesday, but snow levels are expected to stay a little higher with that weather event.

Throughout this period, high temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s with lows in the 30s, which is normal for the Puget Sound region at the beginning of December.