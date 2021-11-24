According to the WSDOT, people traveling towards Snoqualmie Pass can now receive text alerts for pass delays of 30 minutes or longer.

SPOKANE, Wash. — People traveling on I-90, Snoqualmie Pass can now receive text alerts for pass delays of 30 minutes or longer.

According to the the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), in addition to continued Freight Alert emails about road closures, WSDOT is now offering text message alerts for frequent Interstate 90 travelers.

Events such as major collisions, anything causing more than a 30-minute backup, pass closures, heavy snow forecast events and avalanche control work will be sent to your phone, the WSDOT says.

Snoqualmie Pass experience a heavy traffic on most holiday weekends, specially during winter season holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. The winter season on the I-90 leads to avalanche closures, rough pavement conditions, rock slide activity and potential wildlife collisions on the highway.

As of Nov. 23 the Eastbound I-90 near the summit is open with chains required for drivers with exemptions for those driving an AWD/4WD. Contraction tires are also required for those traveling on Westbound I-90.

Here are the steps on how to sign up for text alerts:

Click this link Select “SMS/Text Message” as your subscription type Enter your cell phone number Confirm your number and enter an optional password Select the topic: I-90 Snoqualmie Pass Travel Alerts

Or just send a text to sign up: