Here's when and where to expect lowland snow in western Washington: Timeline

Accumulating lowland snow is possible over the coming days for Seattle and western Washington.

SEATTLE — An arctic cold front is slowly moving south from British Columbia this morning and will set the stage for spotty lowland snow showers across parts of western Washington throughout the day.

The cold air is expected to stick around and be reinforced over the coming days creating a chance for lowland snow and wintry precipitation through this upcoming Friday.

Timeline

Sunday morning

Spotty lowland rain showers are ongoing this morning with temperatures above freezing for most lowland locations. The exception is north of Everett where rain showers are mixing with snow.

This rain/snow line will gradually shift south throughout the morning hours to the King-Snohomish County line by late morning as the arctic cold front moves through Puget Sound.

The Cascade foothills communities of King and Snohomish counties will also begin to see snow showers by late this morning.

Sunday afternoon

The rain/snow line shifts into the Seattle metro by this afternoon.

It appears a weak enhanced convergence band of snow will set up between Everett and Seattle this afternoon. This bean of snow could produce accumulations for these locations, along the King-Snohomish County line and into the Cascade foothill communities.

Sunday evening

The convergence zone snow showers could continue between Everett and Seattle throughout the evening hours Sunday.

Only spotty snow showers are expected elsewhere with favored areas outside of the convergence zone being in the Cascades and along the northern Olympic Peninsula.

Monday morning

While spotty snow showers are possible Monday morning, most moisture and lift moves out of the area so most areas are cloudy, dry, and cold Monday morning.

Mainly dry conditions are expected to continue throughout the day Monday.

Accumulations

Light lowland snow accumulations are expected throughout Sunday into early Monday morning. While accumulations are forecast to be light, it doesn't take much to cause issues, especially in the hillier communities as temperatures fall below freezing.

Favored areas to see light snow accumulations Sunday are King and Snohomish counties, the lowlands of Whatcom and Skagit counties, and along Highway 101 near Port Angeles.

These areas could see at least half an inch of snow with some areas receiving upwards of three inches. The favored areas to see three inches are in the Cascade foothill communities in King and Snohomish counties, and along HWY 101 near Port Angeles. There could also be a narrow band of one to two-inch accumulations somewhere in the Seattle-Everett metro area along the King-Snohomish County line.

Beyond Monday

Additional lowland snow and wintry precipitation are expected beyond Monday but there are still questions on the exact timing, amounts, and impacts.

It appears lowlands snow is possible on Tuesday with light accumulations for western Washington.