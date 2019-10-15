Isolated thunderstorms are possible with a band of precipitation moving through the Puget Sound region Thursday morning.

Expect scattered rain throughout Thursday, with highs in the low 50s, and breezy conditions.

Rain will be a daily event through the weekend.

The estimated rainfall total over the next week along the coast is 4 to 8 inches and up to 3 inches in the lower-lying areas. This could cause problems for city drains. Fall leaves will likely get blown off with these storms, which may cause minor urban flooding.

A cold front moving through the Puget Sound region is also expected to bring gusty winds to the Northwest Interior.

The wet pattern will continue through the middle of next week, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott.

