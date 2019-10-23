SEATTLE — Good news for trick-or-treaters – Halloween is looking dry this year in western Washington.

After our soaking earlier this week, Mother Nature is shifting gears and is about to put us in a long stretch of dry and mostly sunny weather. A big area of high pressure will develop off the coast in the next few days to start the stretch.

One last weak weather system will brush by us on Friday, bringing with it a bit of rain.

By Saturday, the high pressure will strengthen and build north, giving us sunshine from Saturday through at least Wednesday of next week. It should be mostly dry.

A very weak weather system might brush us on Oct. 31 – Halloween. It may bring few more clouds. But right now, it looks nice for trick-or-treating.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s throughout the evening with partly sunny skies turning partly cloudy.

