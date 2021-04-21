Seattle hits April record of 70 degrees, 7 days in a row

Temperatures at Sea-Tac were 70 degrees or higher between April 15-21, breaking previous records.

SEATTLE — Seattle recorded a record-breaking seven days in a row with temperatures at or above 70 degrees in April.

The previous five-day record was originally broken April 20.

The new record was set April 21, when Seattle hit 71 degrees at 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Seattle previously held a five-day record, originally set in 1897, and matched in 1926, 1934, and 2016.