Storm impacts: Crews work to clear landslide near site of demolished Bellevue home

Heavy rain that began Sunday continues to fall, bringing with it a risk of flooding and landslides.

TACOMA, Wash. — The latest storm is bringing with it heavy rain that is causing flooding and the threat of landslides to western Washington.

Through 6 p.m. on Monday rainfall totals for the area included 2.49 inches in Seattle, the fourth wettest day on record in February, and 2.6 inches in Olympia, the third wettest February day.

In Bellevue, crews responded to a landslide in the Somerset neighborhood Monday afternoon. It is the same site where a home slid off its foundation in January.

There is no word on whether there will be evacuations.

Bellevue neighborhood where home slid off foundation in January now dealing with mudslide. Crews cleaning up. No word yet of evacuations. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/10bdLJGXgL — Christine Pae (@christinepaetv) March 1, 2022

Road Closures

Marine View Drive from East 11th Street to Slayden Road in Tacoma is closed until further notice due to landslides.

Detours are in place. Only emergency vehicles are allowed.

There is no estimate for when the road will reopen.

Road closure along Marine View Drive in Tacoma! This is at E 11th St.



The number of cars I’ve seen that need to slam on their brakes to not plow through this despite the numerous “road closure ahead” and “detour” with an arrow signs has me perplexed. #K5wx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/FvIkFYJCDw — Jordan Treece (@JTreece406) March 1, 2022

State Route 7 is closed in Lewis County until further notice from milepost 2 to milepost 11 due to flooding near Warner's Creek, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Travelers should avoid the area.

UPDATE: Here's a look at the flooding along SR 7/MP 10.5 near Warner's Creek. All lanes of the roadway remain CLOSED between MP 2-11, with no ETA for reopening. Travelers are asked to avoid the area & use an alternate route. #wawx #LewisCo #Elbe pic.twitter.com/t0bCQV69CP — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) March 1, 2022

Power Outages

As of 6:30 p.m., Puget Sound Energy was only reporting a few hundred customers without power.

School Closures

No school closures or delays have been announced.

Washington State Ferries