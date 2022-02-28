x
Storm impacts: Crews work to clear landslide near site of demolished Bellevue home

Heavy rain that began Sunday continues to fall, bringing with it a risk of flooding and landslides.

TACOMA, Wash. — The latest storm is bringing with it heavy rain that is causing flooding and the threat of landslides to western Washington.

Through 6 p.m. on Monday rainfall totals for the area included 2.49 inches in Seattle, the fourth wettest day on record in February, and 2.6 inches in Olympia, the third wettest February day.

In Bellevue, crews responded to a landslide in the Somerset neighborhood Monday afternoon. It is the same site where a home slid off its foundation in January.

There is no word on whether there will be evacuations.

Road Closures 

Marine View Drive from East 11th Street to Slayden Road in Tacoma is closed until further notice due to landslides.

Detours are in place. Only emergency vehicles are allowed.

There is no estimate for when the road will reopen. 

State Route 7 is closed in Lewis County until further notice from milepost 2 to milepost 11 due to flooding near Warner's Creek, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. 

Travelers should avoid the area. 

Power Outages

As of 6:30 p.m., Puget Sound Energy was only reporting a few hundred customers without power.

School Closures 

No school closures or delays have been announced.

Washington State Ferries 

