Bellevue to begin demolition on landslide-damaged home Feb. 19

Demolition on a damaged home in Bellevue will begin on Feb. 19, over a month after the house was pushed off its foundation by a landslide and a water main break.

The city will begin preparing the house for demolition on Thursday, and it has finalized an agreement with a demolition contractor to remove the house and salvage items where possible, according to a release from the city.

The homeowners held off on giving the city permission to enter and demolish the home, citing concerns over saving what they could from the house. The City of Bellevue threatened legal action against the couple, asking a court to allow the city to enter the property.

Bellevue reached an agreement with the couple earlier in February to allow the city to demolish the house while salvaging what items they could during the demolition process.

Those living in five other nearby homes are still unable to return to their houses due to the damaged home's proximity.

The home in the Somerset neighborhood was damaged on Jan. 17 after a landslide caused by a water main break knocked the structure off its foundation.