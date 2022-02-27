Much of western Washington under a Flood Watch with heavy rain expected through Monday

Rivers could begin flooding by Sunday night as a band of heavy rain lingers over the region.

SEATTLE — Heavy rain expected to continue through at least Monday could cause flooding throughout western Washington.

A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the region through Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warns flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas is possible. Rivers flowing off the Olympics could begin flooding Sunday night. Those flowing off the Cascades could see flooding Monday, according to the NWS.

A warm front moving in will cause snow levels to rise up to 8,000 feet, according to the NWS.

Rainfall totals between Sunday night and Tuesday are expected to be "considerable," with up to 8 inches in the Olympics and 5 inches in the Cascades, according to the NWS. The coast could see up to 3 inches. Two inches could fall in the interior lowlands from Everett south.

In addition to the heavy rainfall, breezy condition are expected. The strongest winds will be associated with the warm front as it moves onshore Monday morning, according to the NWS. Guests on the coast could reach 50 mph.

Heavier rainfall could ease by Tuesday morning. However, light rain is in the forecast through Wednesday, according to the NWS.