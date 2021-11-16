Man rescued off rooftop in La Push ‘never been happier’ to see Coast Guard

Dale waited in his attic for 12 hours after his home was flooded and he couldn't make it off his property.

LA PUSH, Wash — Dale, a La Push resident rescued off his rooftop by a Coast Guard helicopter crew, said he should have known better. That’s why he did not want his last name published.

“There’s embarrassment there,” Dale said.

But he agreed to an interview to share his appreciation for his rescue.

“Never been happier to see those big, burly guys in my life,” Dale said.

He was one of 10 people, including four children, rescued by helicopter Monday from their flooded La Push neighborhood as the region dealt some of the worst flooding seen in years.

Dale, who said he has lived in the area for more than four years, did not think he needed to evacuate because flood waters hadn’t reached his home before.

But around 3 a.m. Monday morning, when he couldn’t start his truck because of water in the engine, and with the water more than 4 feet deep in his kitchen, Dale fled to his attic to wait for rescuers.

Dale figures he was rescued about 12 hours later that day.

He said he’s afraid of heights, but never felt safer when he was lifted to the MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter.

"The alacrity of your actions and events in the preciseness of your actions and events, it just showed me one hell of a well-trained crew and a very disciplined crew,” said Dale, who hugged his rescuers after they landed and reunited him with his wife.

The crew believes their actions Monday saved lives.

“Absolutely,” said Coast Guard Pilot Lt. Nick Peters. “I know it's probably the darkest day for them, maybe their lives, to lose some of their property. But they were all super-happy for us to come help them. And we're happy to do it."

Watch this @USCG air crew from Sector Columbia River rescue 6 adults and 4 children (1 baby) from floods near Forks, WA, earlier today. PLEASE be aware of all weather warnings in your area! #ProtectingThePNW #SearchAndRescue #PacificNorthwestNews #USCG #Update pic.twitter.com/pbRd5yXokn — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) November 16, 2021