Downtown Sumas under water as Nooksack River nears major flood stage

Several cars were washed away in floodwaters in Sumas and are awaiting rescue, according to the city.

SUMAS, Wash. — The small town of Sumas near the Canadian Border was inundated with floodwaters Monday, prompting an order for residents to remain in their homes.

An atmospheric river brought heavy rain and wind to western Washington on Sunday night, prompting Flood Warnings on a dozen rivers. Bellingham received about 3.5 inches of rain over a 24-hour period from Sunday to Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The city of Sumas said in a Facebook post that the Nooksack River overflowed in Everson on Sunday afternoon and started working its way to Sumas.

The Nooksack River at North Cedarville was expected to crest at 150.31 feet in major flood stage Monday morning. This is nearly 1 foot above the record of 149.6 feet, according to the NWS.

As of Monday morning, there is not a safe way to drive from Sumas to Bellingham due to floodwaters, according to the Sumas Police Department.

In downtown Sumas, water started going over the Cherry Street Bridge on Monday morning. All the roads leading out of town, including to the U.S.-Canadian border, are closed, according to the city.

Multiple vehicles washed off the road, and the city said people are waiting to be rescued. The city urged people not to drive around "road closed" signs.

It takes just 12 inches of water to sweep away a vehicle, and the road may have collapsed under the water, according to the NWS.

“These bad decisions put out first responders at risk and take them away from other life saving duties (sic),” the city said in a Facebook post.